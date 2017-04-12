'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
A
A
Share via Email
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 9 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (2) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles
3. (-) Prussian Blue _ Philip Kerr
4. (3) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
5. (-) A Horse Walks Into a Bar _ David Grossman
6. (5) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid
7. (4) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel
8. (10) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
9. (8) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
10. (9) The Cutthroat _ Clive Cussler and Justin Scott
NON-FICTION
1. (5) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
2. (2) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
3. (-) Ingenious: How Canadian Innovators Made the World Smarter, Smaller, Kinder, Safer, Healthier, Wealthier and Happier _ David Johnston and Tom Jenkins
4. (7) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
5. (6) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
6. (1) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance
7. (4) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
8. (3) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
9. (-) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols
10. (8) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear