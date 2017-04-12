'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 9 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (2) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles

3. (-) Prussian Blue _ Philip Kerr

4. (3) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

5. (-) A Horse Walks Into a Bar _ David Grossman

6. (5) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid

7. (4) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel

8. (10) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

9. (8) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

10. (9) The Cutthroat _ Clive Cussler and Justin Scott

NON-FICTION

1. (5) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

2. (2) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

3. (-) Ingenious: How Canadian Innovators Made the World Smarter, Smaller, Kinder, Safer, Healthier, Wealthier and Happier _ David Johnston and Tom Jenkins

4. (7) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

5. (6) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

6. (1) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance

7. (4) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel

8. (3) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

9. (-) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols