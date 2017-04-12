Shaw Communications profit down from year ago, wireless business boosts revenue

CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B) says it earned $147 million in its latest quarter as revenue grew 13 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by its Freedom Mobile wireless business.

The Calgary-based company says the profit amounted to 30 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of $164 million or 32 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Shaw, which sold its Shaw Media subsidiary in April 2016, said its profit from continuing operations totalled $147 million in what was its second quarter, up from $116 million a year ago. Revenue increased to $1.30 billion, compared with $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

Excluding its wireless division, which was acquired in March last year, revenue for the quarter from Shaw's combined consumer, business network services and business infrastructure services divisions was up 1.1 per cent.

The company also announced Alek Krstajic will be stepping down as chief executive of Freedom Mobile. Krstajic had been chief executive of Wind Mobile, the company that Shaw acquired and rebranded as Freedom Mobile.