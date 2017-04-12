Shia LeBeouf spending a month living alone in Finland cabin
HELSINKI — Shia LeBeouf's latest stunt is to spend a month isolated in a cabin in Finland's remote Lapland region with his only communication with the outside world coming via text message to visitors to a Helsinki museum.
The project is called #ALONETOGETHER and involves the other two members of the actor's art collective, Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner. Ronkko and Turner are also spending time isolated in separate cabins in Lapland beginning Wednesday.
Visitors to the Kiasama museum in Helsinki can visit a cabin and send a text to LaBeouf, Ronkko and Turner, who can respond to visitors but can't talk to one another.
The public can view a livestream of museumgoers and the trio's texts on the museum's
LeBeouf was arrested in January at his anti-Donald Trump livestream in New York.
