The Latest: Ex-White House press secretary subs for O'Reilly

Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino subbed for Bill O'Reilly on Fox News Channel Wednesday as cable television's embattled host begins a vacation.

Fox has said there will be a rotating crew of substitute hosts for O'Reilly, who is not scheduled to be back on the air until April 24. Eric Bolling and Laura Ingraham are among the Fox personalities who have guest-hosted "The O'Reilly Factor" in the past.

O'Reilly's vacation comes at a time dozens of advertisers have pulled away from his show. A report in The New York Times earlier this month said that some $13 million has been paid to a total of five women to settle harassment complaints against O'Reilly, who denies any wrongdoing.

O'Reilly said his vacation has been scheduled for months. But it's the longest vacation he's taken in March or April for at least 10 years.

