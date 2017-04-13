PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 4/9/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

2. "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

3. "The Chosen" by J.R. Ward (Ballantine)

4. "The Lost Order" by Steve Berry (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

6. "Mississippi Blood" by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

7. "The Woman in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck (William Morrow)

8. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. "Earthly Remains" by Donna Leon (Grove/Atlantic)

10. "Vicious Circle" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steeel (Delacorte)

12. "The Cutthroat" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (G.P. Putnman's Sons)

13. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

14. "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" by Lisa See (Scribner)

15. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

2. "Hallelujah Anyway: Redsicovering Mercy" by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

3. "The Most Beautiful" by Mayte Garcia (Hachette)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "Head Strong" by Dave Asprey (Harper Wave)

6. "Tales from the Yawning Portal" (Wizards of the Coast)

7. "Hashimoto's Protocol" by Izabella Wentz (HarperOne)

8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

9. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

11. "Nevertheless" by Alec Baldwin (Harper)

12. "How to Be a Bawse" by Lilly Singh (Ballantine)

13. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

14. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

15. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Magic" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "End of Watch" by Stephen King (Pocket)

3. "Extreme Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "The Obsession" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

5. "Downfall" by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

6. "Forever a Hero" by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin HQN)

7. "Private Paris" by Patterson/Sullivan (Vision)

8. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

9. "Immortal Unchained" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

10. "The Road to Love" by Macomber/Goodnight (HQN)

11. "Day of Reckoning" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. "Expecting to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

13. "Bound Together" by Christine Feehan (Windblown Media)

14. "Shadow Spell" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

15. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "Saga, Vol. 7" by Vaughan/Staples (Image)

4. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Alchemy of Herbs" by Rosalee de la Foret (Hay House)

6. "Hidden Figures" (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

7. "The Zookeeper's Wife" (movie tie-in) by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

8. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

9. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

10. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

11. "The Shack" by William Paul Young (Windblown)

12. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

13. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

14. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

15. "The Ebb Tide" by Beverly Lewis (Bethany House)