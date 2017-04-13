The Latest: Home of Swedish TV star damaged in LA fire

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a fire that damaged two homes and injured residents in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

One of two houses damaged by an early morning fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles is the home of Swedish reality TV star Gunilla Persson, who escaped along with her elderly mother and teenage daughter while neighbours were injured.

Persson appears in "Svenska Hollywoodfruar," or "Swedish Hollywood Wives."

Persson tells The Associated Press they were fortunate and that possessions can be replaced but lives cannot.

Firefighters were unable to resuscitate one of her cats.

The blaze erupted shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday and nearly 90 firefighters responded.

Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott says a couple and their two teenage daughters suffered smoke inhalation and were hospitalized. One victim also had burns.

___

Five people were injured, two critically, and a pet cat was killed when flames ripped through a hillside home and then spread to a neighbouring house early Thursday in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Nearly 90 firefighters responded when the blaze erupted shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at a home in a Pacific Palisades neighbourhood with winding roads and houses on compact lots, Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said.

Crews found a couple and their two teenage daughters suffering from smoke inhalation, Scott said.

The 53-year-old woman and her 67-year-old husband were hospitalized in critical condition, he said. One of the victims suffered second-degree burns.

As firefighters battled the flames they discovered a fifth victim, a 90-year-old woman, in the second home, officials said. Scott said she also suffered from smoke-related injuries.

Firefighters saved a dog and cat, but a second cat died in the fire. The flames were knocked down in about an hour.