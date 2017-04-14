Glen Campbell's last studio album to be released in June

NASHVILLE — Grammy-winning guitarist and singer Glen Campbell is releasing his final studio album, recorded shortly after his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in 2011.

The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday that the album, "Adios," will be released on June 9. Campbell hasn't performed since 2012 and is in a long-term care facility, but his wife, Kim Campbell, said in a statement that he felt a sense of urgency after his diagnosis to record one last time.