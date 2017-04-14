Stephen Colbert wants you to forgive him - & buy his book

The "Midnight Confessions" segment from CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is the basis for an upcoming print and audio release, Simon & Schuster announced Friday. "Midnight Confessions," the book, is scheduled for Sept. 5. According to the publisher, "Midnight Confessions" will include Colbert's favourite pleas for forgiveness, along with submissions from audience members. Colbert said in a statement that he wishes the "confessions were made up."