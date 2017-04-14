The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 13, 2017:

Top Songs

1.Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

2.That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

3.Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4.Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

5.Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

6.Issues, Julia Michaels

7.HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

8.Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), Clean Bandit

9.Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur

10.Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

Top Albums

1.Memories...Do Not Open, The Chainsmokers

2.PTX, Vol. IV - Classics, Pentatonix

3.ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey Bada$$

4.Starlight (Live), Bethel Music

5.÷ , Ed Sheeran

6.More Life, Drake

7.Beauty and the Beast , Various Artists

8.Moana , Various Artists

9.Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series), Various Artists

10.24K Magic, Bruno Mars

