The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 13, 2017:
Top Songs
1.Sign of the Times, Harry Styles
2.That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
3.Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
4.Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
5.Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
6.Issues, Julia Michaels
7.HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
8.Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), Clean Bandit
9.Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur
10.Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara
Top Albums
1.Memories...Do Not Open, The Chainsmokers
2.PTX, Vol. IV - Classics, Pentatonix
3.ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey Bada$$
4.Starlight (Live), Bethel Music
5.÷ , Ed Sheeran
6.More Life, Drake
7.Beauty and the Beast , Various Artists
8.Moana , Various Artists
9.Big Little Lies (Music From the HBO Limited Series), Various Artists
10.24K Magic, Bruno Mars
