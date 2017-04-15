Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer, Tom Coyne, dies

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Tom Coyne, a Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer who worked on numerous hit recordings by Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Metallica and more, has died. He was 62.

The Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown, New Jersey, said Coyne died Wednesday. He had multiple myeloma, a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells.

The New Jersey native began his career in the 1970s and scored his first hit with Kool and the Gang. He worked for five years at the Hit Factory before moving to Sterling Sound, where he remained for the rest of his career and eventually became a managing partner.

Coyne won six Grammys and a Latin Grammy during his career, earning a combined 37 nominations overall.