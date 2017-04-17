Entertainment

Andy Karl will lead Broadway's 'Groundhog Day' opening

FILE - In this May 10, 2015 file photo, Andy Karl attends the 30th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at the NYU Skirball Center in New York. Producers of the Broadway musical "Groundhog Day" say it will open as planned, but injured star Karl's status is unclear. Karl hurt himself during a preview performance Friday, April 14, 2017, forcing the cancellation of Saturday's matinee. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Producers of the Broadway show "Groundhog Day" said the musical will open Monday night with star Andy Karl once again leading the cast despite having to miss the previous show after tweaking his knee.

Karl hurt himself during a preview performance Friday, forcing the cancellation of Saturday's matinee. An understudy filled in for him at the Friday-night performance. The show, at the August Wilson Theatre, doesn't run on Sundays.

"Groundhog Day" is based on the much-loved 1993 movie about a jaded weatherman forced to live the same day over, with Karl starring in the Bill Murray role of Phil Connors, a part Karl originated in London and won an Olivier Award as best actor in a musical.

