Both Showtime and HBO to show Joshua-Klitschko fight

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko will be broadcast on both Showtime and HBO in the United States.

The two premium cable networks worked out an unusual agreement to televise the April 29 fight from London, with Showtime airing the fight live and HBO doing it later in the evening on a delayed broadcast.

Both networks will use their own announcers for the bout.

Joshua, the British 2012 Olympic gold medallist , has fought exclusively for Showtime, while Klitschko has long had a deal with HBO for his fights.