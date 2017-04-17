Box Office Top 20: 'Fast 8' snags global debut record

LOS ANGELES — "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth movie in the "Fast and the Furious" series may have fallen short of $100 million in North American theatres , collecting $98.8 million, but it still solidified its spot as the biggest global opener of all time with $532 million worldwide.

The previous record-holder, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" launched with $529 globally in 2015.

Domestically, "Fast 8" is the second-highest opener of the series, behind 2015's "Furious 7," which opened to $147.2 million — a number many attributed to increased interest in the film following the death of star Paul Walker before the film was finished.

Holdovers populated the rest of the top five at the box office, with "The Boss Baby" in second with $16 million and "Beauty and the Beast" in third place with $13.7 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "The Fate of the Furious," Universal, $98,786,705, 4,310 locations, $22,920 average, $98,786,705, 1 week.

2. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $16,012,349, 3,743 locations, $4,278 average, $116,793,579, 3 weeks.

3. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $13,705,122, 3,592 locations, $3,815 average, $454,720,873, 5 weeks.

4. "Smurfs: The Lost Village," Sony, $6,714,300, 3,610 locations, $1,860 average, $24,945,059, 2 weeks.

5. "Going In Style," Warner Bros., $6,288,402, 3,076 locations, $2,044 average, $23,318,880, 2 weeks.

6. "Gifted," Fox Searchlight, $3,079,308, 1,146 locations, $2,687 average, $4,449,330, 2 weeks.

7. "Get Out," Universal, $2,985,945, 1,424 locations, $2,097 average, $167,615,960, 8 weeks.

8. "Power Rangers," Lionsgate, $2,814,175, 2,171 locations, $1,296 average, $80,527,923, 4 weeks.

9. "The Case For Christ," Pure Flix, $2,758,271, 1,386 locations, $1,990 average, $8,485,975, 2 weeks.

10. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $2,707,371, 2,018 locations, $1,342 average, $161,284,775, 6 weeks.

11. "Ghost In The Shell," Paramount, $2,463,906, 2,135 locations, $1,154 average, $37,087,189, 3 weeks.

12. "The Zookeeper's Wife," Focus Features, $2,023,845, 1,057 locations, $1,915 average, $10,626,800, 3 weeks.

13. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $1,937,295, 1,415 locations, $1,369 average, $221,656,574, 7 weeks.

14. "Your Name," FUNimation Films, $736,113, 290 locations, $2,538 average, $3,372,170, 2 weeks.

15. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $654,814, 1,048 locations, $625 average, $56,078,874, 7 weeks.

16. "Life," Sony, $632,193, 605 locations, $1,045 average, $28,591,649, 4 weeks.

17. "Colossal," Neon Rated, $462,869, 98 locations, $4,723 average, $616,344, 2 weeks.

18. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $376,681, 344 locations, $1,095 average, $173,818,349, 10 weeks.

19. "Their Finest," STX Entertainment, $346,779, 52 locations, $6,669 average, $460,569, 2 weeks.

20. "Split," Universal, $281,095, 128 locations, $2,196 average, $137,827,505, 13 weeks.

---