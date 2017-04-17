Netflix on the verge of hitting 100 million subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is on the verge of surpassing 100 million subscribers, a testament to how much the video streaming service has changed the entertainment landscape since its debut a decade ago.

The milestone will be reached this weekend if Netflix's projections are correct. Netflix made the prediction Monday with the release of its first-quarter earnings.

The video service added nearly 5 million subscribers during the first three months of the year to end March with 98.7 million customers in roughly 190 countries.