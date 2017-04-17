Talk-radio host Alex Jones argues persona in custody dispute

AUSTIN, Texas — A lawyer defending right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a child custody dispute says Jones is a "performance artist" whose on-air persona differs from the private man.

Attorney Randall Wilhite said at a recent pretrial hearing that evaluating Jones based on his on-air comments is like judging Jack Nicholson based on his role as the Joker in "Batman."

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2pGyXLz ) that Kelly Jones described her ex-husband at a recent pretrial hearing in Austin as "not a stable person." She's seeking sole or joint custody of their children, ages 14, 12 and 9.

Jury selection in the case began Monday.