Books from Hungary to South Korea up for translation awards

NEW YORK — Books originating everywhere from Hungary to South Korea are finalists for $5,000 translation awards co-sponsored by Amazon.com

Ten works of fiction and five poetry books are in the running for the Best Translated Book Awards, presented by the literary resource Three Per cent at the University of Rochester (http://www.rochester.edu/College/translation/threepercent/).

Among the finalists announced Tuesday were Stefan Hertmans' novel "War and Turpentine," translated from the Dutch text by David McKay, and Yideum Kim's poetry collection "Cheer Up, Femme Fatale," translated from the Korean by Ji Yoon Lee. Other nominees include Sergei Lebedev's novel "Oblivion," translated from the Russian by Antonina W. Bouis, and Hungarian poet Szilard Borbely's "Berlin-Hamlet," translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet.