Nielsen's top programs for April 10-16
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 10-16. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.89 million.
2. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 10.31 million.
2. "Stayin' Alive: Grammy Salute to the Bee Gees," CBS, 10.31 million.
4. "The Voice" (Monday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 9.88 million.
5. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.43 million.
6. "NCIS," CBS, 9.06 million.
7. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.49 million.
8. "Survivor," CBS, 8.32 million.
9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.16 million.
10. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 7.76 million.
11. "Bull," CBS, 7.42 million.
12. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.19 million.
13. "Mom," CBS, 6.84 million.
14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 6.61 million.
15. "Empire," Fox, 6.59 million.
16. "MacGyver," CBS, 6.57 million.
17. "Scorpion," CBS, 6.41 million.
18. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.36 million.
19. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 6.11 million.
20. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.05 million.
