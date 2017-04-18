Prince left behind a treasure trove to see at Paisley Park

MINNEAPOLIS — One visit to the sprawling Minnesota recording complex that Prince called home may not be enough.

Paisley Park, in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen, opened as a museum in October, just six months after the "Purple Rain" megastar died there of a painkiller overdose. Prince left behind more than 7,000 artifacts, including costumes and shoes, and more than 121 guitars and instruments.

Paisley Park spokesman Mitch Maguire said the Oscar- and seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician did archivists a favour because he would "seemingly hang onto everything." That allows the museum to switch archival pieces out, so fans coming back for tours will have a new experience.

Among the items planned for future exhibits are the red wool hat Prince wore during an all-star jam at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a blue Stratocaster guitar Prince played during part of his legendary 2007 Super Bowl halftime show.