Rapper Shad's music doc series 'Hip-Hop Evolution' wins Peabody Award

TORONTO — Rapper Shad's docu-series examining the history of hip hop music has been honoured with a Peabody Award.

In the four-part series "Hip-Hop Evolution," the former host of CBC's "Q" walks viewers through decades of memories integral to popular music history.

Shad revisits the streets of Bronx and Harlem alongside seminal figures like Afrika Bambaataa, Kurtis Blow and Chuck D.

"Hip-Hop Evolution" was among 12 documentaries selected as distinguished productions by the Peabody jury, which is made up of media industry professionals, media scholars, critics and journalists.

The organization said its music documentary winners represented "histories of music integral to American culture."

"Hip-Hop Evolution" debuted last year on HBO Canada and on Netflix outside of the country.

Other Peabody documentary winners included Ava DuVernay's "13th," which was produced by Winnipeg-born Howard Barish, and Oscar winner "O.J.: Made in America."