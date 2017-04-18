'The Nightingale' author sets next novel in Alaska

NEW YORK — The next novel by "The Nightingale" author Kristin Hannah is another story of women's resilience.

St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "The Great Alone" is scheduled to come out Feb. 6, 2018. The book tells of a mother and daughter in the Alaskan wilderness. Hannah said in a statement that since visiting in the early 1980s she had been amazed by Alaskans' ability to endure such a "harsh and beautiful world."