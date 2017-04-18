The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending April 14:

Fiction

1. Thrawn (Star Wars) by Timothy Zahn, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

2. The Heavens May Fall by Allen Eskens, narrated by R. C. Bray, David Colacci and Amy McFadden (Tantor Audio)

3. News of the World by Paulette Jiles, narrated by Grover Gardner (Brilliance Audio)

4. The Handmaid's Tale: Special Edition by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes, author and full cast (Audible Studios)

5. The Scarlet Pimpernel by Baroness Orczy, narrated by Ralph Cosham (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

7. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher, narrated by Debra Wiseman and Joel Johnstone (Listening Library)

8. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. The Black Book by James Patterson and David Ellis, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Hachette Audio)

10. It by Stephen King, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Ponzi Supernova by Steve Fishman, narrated by author (Audible Originals)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves by Benjamin K. Bergen, narrated by author (Gildan Media)

4. Hurry Up and Meditate by David Michie, narrated by Nicholas Bell (Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd)

5. Forensics: What Bugs, Burns, Prints, DNA, and More Tell Us About Crime by Val McDermid, narrated by Sarah Barron (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)

6. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

7. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

8. Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

10. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)