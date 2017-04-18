The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 16, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
6. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
9. NBA 2K17, 2K
10. iSchedule, HotSchedules
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. HOOKED - Chat Stories, Telepathic, Inc.
2. Ballz, Ketchapp
3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
4. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.
5. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB
6. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon
7. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon
8. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi
9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
10. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
2. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.
3. Boomerang - Cartoons For The Whole Family, Boomerang Plus
4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
5. Word Cookies!, BitMango
6. Cheating Tom 3 - Genius School, Crazy Labs
7. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
10. Bacon Escape, Illusion Labs
