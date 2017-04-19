73-year-old Lauren Hutton stars in Calvin Klein underwear ad

NEW YORK — Calvin Klein has enlisted 73-year-old model and actress Lauren Hutton to star in its latest underwear campaign.

Hutton appears in the campaign wearing an open blouse and a bra. In a video , she relates a lighthearted story about quickly walking across a courtyard to avoid advances from men. She says she finally agreed to join one for a ride in his pickup truck.

The fashion house says Hutton was hand-picked for the campaign by director Sofia Coppola, who is in charge of the promotion. Calvin Klein says Hutton has been friends with Coppola's family for more than 30 years.