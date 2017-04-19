Boston library to return historical artifacts to Italy

BOSTON — The Boston Public Library is returning a number of historical artifacts to the government of Italy.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh will attend the noon ceremony Wednesday as the library marks the repatriation of the items which were previously part of its special collections.

The items include a medieval manuscript dating to 1392, an illuminated leaf from a manuscript dating from between 1418-1422 and a collection of works by Bernardino Telesio, published in 1590.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the items also include nearly 200 ancient Roman coins.

On hand for the event will be representatives from Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Italian Carabinieri.