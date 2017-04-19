'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 16 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (2) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles
3. (-) Earthly Remains _ Donna Leon
4. (-) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis
5. (4) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
6. (3) Prussian Blue _ Philip Kerr
7. (7) Dangerous Games _ Danielle Steel
8. (6) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid
9. (8) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
10. (-) American War _ Omar El Akkad
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
2. (2) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
3. (5) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
4. (-) The Whisky King: The Remarkable True Story of Canada's Most Infamous Bootlegger and the Undercover Mountie on his Trail _ Trevor Cole
5. (-) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly
6. (9) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols
7. (7) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
8. (6) Hillbilly Elegy _ J.D. Vance
9. (8) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
10. (10) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear