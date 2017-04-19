Seth Rogen 'proud to be a Pike' after joining fraternity

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Seth Rogen has gone from battling a fraternity to joining one.

The actor who played a new dad doing battle with a rowdy fraternity in " Neighbours " has officially joined the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at the University of Vermont.

Rogen paid a visit to the fraternity Monday after the brothers raised $32,000 for his Hilarity for Charity, which helps fund Alzheimer's research.