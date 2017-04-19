Entertainment

Seth Rogen 'proud to be a Pike' after joining fraternity

FILE - In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Seth Rogen arrives for "The Disaster Artist" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Rogen became an honorary member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter at the University of Vermont on April 17, 2017. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Seth Rogen has gone from battling a fraternity to joining one.

The actor who played a new dad doing battle with a rowdy fraternity in " Neighbours " has officially joined the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at the University of Vermont.

Rogen paid a visit to the fraternity Monday after the brothers raised $32,000 for his Hilarity for Charity, which helps fund Alzheimer's research.

After going bowling with the fraternity, he was inducted as an honorary member in what the school calls a "top-secret ceremony." Rogen writes on Twitter that he's "proud to be a Pike." Video shows him sharing drinks with fraternity members.

