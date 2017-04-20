Entertainment

Bill O'Reilly accuser appears on 'The View'

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2007 file photo, Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly appears on the Fox News show,

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2007 file photo, Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly appears on the Fox News show, "The O'Reilly Factor," in New York. O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that several women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

NEW YORK — One of Bill O'Reilly's accusers says she felt triumphant when the Fox News Channel host was fired following an investigation into claims of harassment by women.

Perquita Burgess, a former clerical worker at Fox, went on "The View" Thursday to talk about encounters with O'Reilly nine years ago. Burgess first made her complaint public on Tuesday through attorney Lisa Bloom but did so anonymously. Now she's come forward to be identified. Burgess, who is black, says O'Reilly leered at her and made grunting noises when he passed her desk and once referred to her as "hot chocolate."

Seeing O'Reilly lose his job because of actions against women felt very cathartic, she said.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular