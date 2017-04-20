Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow announces 'In goop Health' wellness event

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo, Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. Paltrow is hosting her lifestyle brand‚Äôs first health event. The actress and Goop.com founder announced Thursday, April 20, 2017, that the inaugural ‚ÄúIn goop Health‚Äù wellness summit on June 10 will feature appearances by Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Lena Dunham. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo, Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. Paltrow is hosting her lifestyle brand‚Äôs first health event. The actress and Goop.com founder announced Thursday, April 20, 2017, that the inaugural ‚ÄúIn goop Health‚Äù wellness summit on June 10 will feature appearances by Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Lena Dunham. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting her lifestyle brand's first health event.

The actress and Goop.com founder announced Thursday that the inaugural "In goop Health" wellness summit on June 10 will feature appearances by Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Lena Dunham.

The daylong event in Los Angeles will include panel discussions, fitness and meditation sessions, organic beauty offerings and a pop-up shop.

Tickets range from $500 to $1,500 and go on sale Thursday.

