Kevin Hart and Charlamagne The God to appear at BookCon

NEW YORK — Kevin Hart and Charlamagne The God should have a lot to talk about.

The comedian and the radio host will make a joint appearance June 4 at this year's BookCon, convention organizers announced Thursday. Both will have books to promote. Hart's memoir "I Can't Make This Up" comes out June 6. Charlamagne The God's "Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It" was released this week.