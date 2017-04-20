Entertainment

Kevin Hart and Charlamagne The God to appear at BookCon

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, actor-comedian Kevin Hart, star of the upcoming film "What Now?," addresses the audience during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas. Hart and radio host Charlamagne The God will make a joint appearance at this year‚Äôs BookCon, on June 4, 2017, to promote Hart‚Äôs memoir ‚ÄúI Can‚Äôt Make This Up‚Äù out June 6 and Charlamagne The God‚Äôs ‚ÄúBlack Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It‚Äù which was released this week. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Kevin Hart and Charlamagne The God should have a lot to talk about.

The comedian and the radio host will make a joint appearance June 4 at this year's BookCon, convention organizers announced Thursday. Both will have books to promote. Hart's memoir "I Can't Make This Up" comes out June 6. Charlamagne The God's "Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It" was released this week.

BookCon, a fan-based convention for the book world, will also feature Jeffrey Tambor, Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood and Veronica Roth. It will be held June 3-4 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

