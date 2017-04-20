King presents Spanish author Mendoza with Cervantes prize
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza has been presented with the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary
King Felipe VI presented the award announced last year at a ceremony Thursday in the central town of Alcala de Henares, the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, author of "Don Quixote."
Culture Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Mendoza's use of irony, parody and comedy continued Cervantes' style from some 400 years ago.
Barcelona-born Mendoza, 74, is best known for his 1975 novel, "La verdad sobre el caso Savolta" (The Truth about the Savolta Case) and "La ciudad de los prodigios" (City of Marvels) of 1986.
The 125,000-euro ($134,000) prize generally alternates between Spanish and Latin American writers.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
'Don’t point the finger to Canada': Manitoba dairy farmers tell Trump to give his head a (milk) shake
-
-
Undercover Calgary police officer hit accused killer's car to develop relationship
-
Former Nova Scotia teacher wins delay in sentencing on sex charges