Quebec TV producer Julie Snyder to host radio show from Iles-de-la-Madeleine

MONTREAL — Quebec television host and producer Julie Snyder is heading back to Radio-Canada to host a radio show on Sundays.

Snyder, a well-known talk show host and player in Quebec culture, worked on CBC's French-language network in the 1990s.

This summer, she'll host "5 a 7 aux Iles avec... Julie" live from Iles-de-la-Madeleine, starting July 2.

It will be her first stint hosting a radio show in her 30-year career.

Snyder, who was behind some of Quebec's most popular shows, was well-known in political circles in recent years because of her then-relationship with former Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau.