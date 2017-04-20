WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended April 16th.

FICTION

1. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

2. "God Gave Us Easter" by Lisa Tawn Bergren (Waterbrook)

3. "Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure" by Kimberly and James Dean (HarperTorch)

4. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

5. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

6. "Star Wars: Thrawn" by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

7. "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

8. "One Perfect Lie" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

9. "Dog Man Unleashed" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

NONFICTION

1. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

2. "The True Jesus" by David Limbaugh (Regenry Publishing)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

4. "Hallelujah Anyway: Redsicovering Mercy" by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

5. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

7. "The Story of Jesus" by Janer Werner Watson (Golden Books)

8. "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" by(Piggyback)

9. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

10. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Burial Hour" by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "One Perfect Lie" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Mister Moneybags" by Vi Keeland (C. Scott Publishing)

4. "Silent Child" by Sarah A. Denzil (Sarah A. Denzil)

5. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

6. "Last Breath" by Robert Bryndza (Bookouture)

7. "Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher (Penguin Young Readers Group)

8. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

9. "Easy Magic" by Kristen Proby (Ampersand Publishing)

10. "Twist" by Kylie Scott (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Freakonomics" by S.D. Levitt and S.J. Dubner (HarperCollins)

2. "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie (General Press)

3. "The Zookeeper's Wife: A War Story" by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

5. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus" by Nabeel Qureshi (Zondervan)

7. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

8. "The Happiness Project" by Gretchen Rubin (HarperCollins)

9. "Heart in the Right Place" by Carolyn Jourdan (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill)

10. "The Search for Nerfertiti" by Joann Fletcher (HarperCollins)