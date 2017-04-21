Bye-bye, and here's your check: Golden exit for the departed

NEW YORK — Don't let the vault door hit you on the way out.

Getting forced out of a job is painful, but a couple (dozen) million dollars help salve the wound. The latest big name to get a big payment with a bye-bye from the boss is Bill O'Reilly. The longtime Fox News host is in line to get up to $25 million, according to media reports, after a string of sexual-harassment allegations led to his ouster.

He joins the long list of executives and bold-faced names who have grabbed handsome payouts that have become standard operating procedure for companies to hand out. The reasons for departure can range from the mundane, such as a CEO simply being ineffective in boosting the stock price, to the salacious, with accusations of improper behaviour .

Here's a look at some other recent departures of big names and what they received as they exited, according to regulatory filings and media reports:

— Roger Ailes, Fox News, $40 million.

It was only last summer that the other man who helped build Fox News into a ratings behemoth had his own departure from the company following allegations of sexual harassment. Ailes was chairman and CEO of Fox News and, with O'Reilly as a high-profile host, pushed it to become the most-watched U.S. cable-news channel.

— Jeff Smisek, United Continental, $36.8 million.

The CEO atop United Airlines stepped down in 2015 amid an investigation into whether it flew a route between Newark, New Jersey, and Columbia, South Carolina, to curry favour with the chairman of the agency that operates New York-area airports. He received $4.9 million in cash severance, along with millions more in stock grants. He also received lifetime flight benefits.

— Marissa Mayer, Yahoo, $23 million.

The woman brought in to save the struggling internet giant may soon be on the way out after brokering a deal to break it up. Verizon is buying Yahoo's email service and other websites , and the deal is expected to close by the end of June. The remaining part of Yahoo, which is also the far more valuable one, will be turned over to a new company called Altbaba. If Mayer doesn't have a job afterward, she'll be in line to get a severance package, which was most recently valued at $23 million.

— Philippe Dauman, Viacom, $58 million.

The former CEO of the entertainment giant was pushed out last summer following a bitter battle for control of the company's board. The $58 million severance payment doesn't include millions more paid to Dauman in pro-rated bonus money, vested stock options and other awards.

— John Stumpf, Wells Fargo, zero.