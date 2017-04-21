De Niro to receive honorary fine arts degree from Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Robert De Niro is among six people scheduled to receive honorary degrees at Brown University's commencement exercises

The Ivy League school announced Friday the Oscar-winning actor is being celebrated "for the intensity he brings to each performance." De Niro will receive a doctor of fine arts degree during the school's May 28 ceremonies.

De Niro has been nominated five times for an Academy Award, and won in 1975 for "The Godfather: Part II" and in 1981 for "Raging Bull."

Others to receive honorary degrees are rapper and actor Daveed Diggs; teacher Donald Hood; businesswoman Indra Nooyi; business executive Richard Parsons; and poet Rosmarie Waldrop.