Daniel J. Levitin wins $30,000 National Business Book Award

TORONTO — A guide to spotting fake news by neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin has won the $30,000 National Business Book Award.

"A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age" (Allen Lane Canada) was awarded the top prize at a ceremony in Toronto today.

The National Business Book Award is co-sponsored by PwC Canada and BMO Financial Group.

The prize is handed out annually to the most outstanding Canadian business-related book of the previous year.

CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge is chair of this year's jury, which also included Deirdre McMurdy, David Denison, Anna Porter and Pamela Wallin.