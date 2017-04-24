HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' to return with divorcing co-hosts

LOS ANGELES — The divorcing co-hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" are returning to the show for a seventh season.

HGTV announced late Monday that Tarek and Christina El Moussa will be back on the show for a 20-episode run beginning in December.

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina El Moussa in January. They have two children together.

The couple announced their separation last year.