Writers Guild votes to authorize strike as talks continue

LOS ANGELES — Members of the Writers Guild of America are one step closer to striking come May 2. In a letter to its members Monday, the WGA said 96.3 per cent voted to authorize a strike as the May 1 contract expiration deadline looms. Negotiations between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will resume Tuesday.

Responding to the strike authorization, the producers group said in a statement that it is committed to reaching a deal that keeps the industry working.

The producers group aims to avoid a work stoppage like the 100-day strike of 2007.

While many issues are at play, members of the Writers Guild are largely focused on the way in which streaming platforms have affected compensation.