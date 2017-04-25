Carlson leads in ratings in first night post-O'Reilly
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Tucker Carlson moved into Bill O'Reilly's old time slot at Fox News Channel and, on his first night Monday, took over his predecessor's status as host of the most-watched host in cable news.
The Nielsen company said that Carlson's first night at 8 p.m. attracted 3.17 million viewers, beating the combined audience of MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who reached 1.52 million viewers, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, who reached 1 million.
Carlson did not beat O'Reilly's nearly 4 million average during the first three months of the year, before being fired following news about Fox settling harassment cases involving him. Carlson had averaged 3.3 million in the 9 p.m. time slot following O'Reilly.
Fox's relocated "The Five" reached 2.76 million people at 9 p.m., while MSNBC's Rachel Maddow had an audience of 2.16 million. CNN's test of a Jake Tapper series at that hour reached 881,000.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
-
Sorry Mexico, step aside China; it's Canada's turn to get blasted by Trump
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's