Disney sets May 2019 release date for new 'Star Wars' film

LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: Episode IX" is coming to theatres on May 24, 2019.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced the summer date for the Colin Trevorrow-directed "Star Wars," as well as release dates for "Indiana Jones" and the live-action "Lion King."

The fifth "Indiana Jones" film is set to arrive in theatres on July 10, 2020, with Steven Spielberg returning as director along with star Harrison Ford.