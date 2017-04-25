Disney sets May 2019 release date for new 'Star Wars' film
LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: Episode IX" is coming to
The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced the summer date for the Colin Trevorrow-directed "Star Wars," as well as release dates for "Indiana Jones" and the live-action "Lion King."
The fifth "Indiana Jones" film is set to arrive in
Director Jon Favreau's live-action "Lion King" is expected debut on July 19, 2019.
