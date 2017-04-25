Drake named world's most popular recording artist in 2016
LONDON — Drake was the world's most popular recording artist in 2016, as the growth of music streaming gave global music sales their biggest boost in 20 years.
The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said Tuesday that Drake had the years'
Also in the top five were David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber.
The IFPI said revenue from recorded music rose 5.9
In 2016 sales of digital music, including streaming and downloads, accounted for half of the total for the first time. Streaming revenue rose 60.4
