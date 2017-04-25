Kidz Bop ready bigger tour with help from Live Nation

NEW YORK — KIDZ BOP, the musical brand for children that's sold millions of CDs over the years, is launching its new tour in a big way with the help of juggernaut promoter Live Nation.

The Best Time Ever Tour, which kicks off Friday at the Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven, Florida, will visit over 50 U.S. cities with an updated set design, new choreography and a fresh batch of young performers.

"We're playing bigger venues, we've got bigger production, screens, graphics, lights; really upped our production value this year, so I think kids are going to have a better time," Victor Zaraya, president of KIDZ BOP, said in an interview.

The tour, designed for children ages 5 to 9, will also visit New Orleans, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Brooklyn, New York, and Nashville, Tennessee. The tour will wrap Aug. 13 in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The six KIDZ BOP Kids are currently in rehearsals.

"They're going really good," 12-year-old Sierra of California said enthusiastically in an interview. "Our stage is really awesome. We're so excited to see it come to life."

The other performers are Californians Isaiah, 10, and Freddy, 13; Ahnya, 12, of Pennsylvania; Cooper, 13, of Kentucky; and Julianna, 11, of Texas.

"Performing in front of amazing kids is just so amazing because I love to make everyone dance and happy and smile," Isaiah said.

Both Isaiah and Sierra said they've been singing and dancing since they were 2. They both said Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" — which they'll cover during the tour — is their favourite song at the moment.

They also named singers like Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder as big influences.

"To sing some of their songs is so amazing because I feel like I'm in their shoes," Isaiah said. "When I perform onstage I feel like I'm on their tour."

