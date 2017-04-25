Mick Jagger avoids limelight as Charlie Watts wins award

LONDON — It's not often Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tries to avoid the spotlight and shift attention to drummer Charlie Watts.

But that happened Tuesday night at Jazz FM's gala in London when Watts received the Gold Award for a lifetime of blues, jazz and rock excellence.

The Stones also won two awards. But Jagger focused attention on the shy Watts, insisting he say a few words to acknowledge his special honour .

The beautifully dressed drummer managed a brief "thank you" to the crowd at Shoreditch Town Hall.

The event included a tribute to jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald on what would have been her 100th birthday.