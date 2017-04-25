Nielsen's top programs for April 17-23
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 17-23. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "NCIS," CBS, 13.33 million.
2. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 11.19 million.
3. "Bull," CBS, 10.32 million.
4. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.16 million.
5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.9 million.
6. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.57 million.
7. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.44 million.
8. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.85 million.
9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 8.45 million.
10. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 8.4 million.
11. "Survivor," CBS, 7.92 million.
12. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.87 million.
13. "Scorpion," CBS, 6.59 million.
14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 6.56 million.
15. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 5.96 million.
16. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 5.91 million.
17. "Chicago Justice," NBC, 5.63 million.
18. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 5.47 million.
19. "Man With a Plan," CBS, 5.42 million.
20. "The Middle," ABC, 5.26 million.
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
