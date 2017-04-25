Scott Baio explains remarks on Erin Moran after backlash
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Scott Baio says he was responding to media reports when he suggested the death of his former "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran may have been due to substance abuse problems.
Authorities in Indiana said Monday that Moran likely died from cancer at her home on Saturday at the age of 56.
Earlier in the day, Baio told New York's WABC radio about Moran's death that "if you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," but added that he didn't know if drugs or alcohol were the cause.
Baio's comments drew a backlash on social media. He clarified in a Facebook post that he had heard reports that Moran died of a heroin overdose and the radio interview took place before authorities mentioned her cancer.
Baio says he's "heartbroken" over Moran's death.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-