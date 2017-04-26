'Bachelor' star called 911 before allegedly fleeing scene

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules called 911 to report his rear-end crash that killed a fellow Iowa farmer, seeking medical help for the man before authorities say he left the scene.

Audio released Wednesday by the Buchanan County Sheriff's office shows Soules telling a dispatcher that he "rear-ended a guy on a tractor" at 8:20 p.m. Monday near the northern Iowa town of Aurora.

The victim was 66-year-old local farmer, Kenneth Mosher.

Soules reported that the man was unconscious in a ditch. The call shows that other people were there. Authorities say Soules left before emergency responders arrived.