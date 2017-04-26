Indigo resets some users' online account passwords following security breach

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has reset passwords for a number of its customers' online Indigo accounts after noticing unauthorized access.

Company spokeswoman Janet Eger said the company suspects email address and password combinations available through third parties on the Internet were used to access some Indigo.ca accounts.

She said no unauthorized transactions were fulfilled and customers would not be responsible for any fraudulent charges on their accounts.

Eger said customer credit card information is not visible on customer accounts.

The company is continuing its internal investigation and may notify authorities if required.