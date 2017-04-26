'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 23 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (4) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis

3. (-) The Burial Hour _ Jeffery Deaver

4. (2) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles

5. (10) American War _ Omar El Akkad

6. (3) Earthly Remains _ Donna Leon

7. (9) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

8. (5) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

9. (8) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid

10. (6) Prussian Blue _ Philip Kerr

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

2. (5) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly

3. (2) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

4. (-) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

5. (8) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

6. (4) The Whisky King: The Remarkable True Story of Canada's Most Infamous Bootlegger and the Undercover Mountie on His Trail _ Trevor Cole

7. (3) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

8. (6) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols

9. (7) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel