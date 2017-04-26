'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending April 23 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (4) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis
3. (-) The Burial Hour _ Jeffery Deaver
4. (2) Mississippi Blood _ Greg Iles
5. (10) American War _ Omar El Akkad
6. (3) Earthly Remains _ Donna Leon
7. (9) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson
8. (5) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders
9. (8) Exit West _ Mohsin Hamid
10. (6) Prussian Blue _ Philip Kerr
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
2. (5) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly
3. (2) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
4. (-) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
5. (8) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
6. (4) The Whisky King: The Remarkable True Story of Canada's Most Infamous Bootlegger and the Undercover Mountie on His Trail _ Trevor Cole
7. (3) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
8. (6) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols
9. (7) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
10. (-) Nevertheless: A Memoir _ Alec Baldwin