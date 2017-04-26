Video: Kids who derailed dad's BBC interview have a cartoon series

The 15-minute fame clock has been wound back for the Kelly family.

If you can, cast your memory back to the halcyon days of March 2017. Ed Sheeran topped the charts with “Shape Of You.” Jordan Peele’s Get Out was the surprise cinema hit of the season.

And, of course, Robert Kelly's BBC interview was derailed in immortal fashion when four-year old Marion Kelly 'hippity-hopped' into the room with brother James Tokyo drifting around corner shortly after.

Well, it’s time to relive those days again because those aforementioned offspring now have their own cartoon series.

The Adventures of Mina and Jack expands the Kelly canon while also taking a few artistic liberties, such as renaming the wayward pair and making their father, Robert, a UN official instead of a university professor.

Dad's new gig means he is spending a lot more time on the road, and with Mina and Jack in tow, their hijinx go global.



The series was created by Lauren Martin and Jarryd-lee Mandy, a Brooklyn (naturally) couple, who were inspired to dramatize the Kellys after watching the infamous interruption “upwards of a hundred times.” The series has already earned the seal of approval from its stars.

“I thought it was so cute,” Robert Kelley said. “My wife and I both laughed. They made me look suitably dorky.”