Emma Watson’s got staying power

One day someone may write about Emma Watson without mentioning the Harry Potter franchise, but today is not that day. Few child stars have faced the glare of the spotlight as acutely as the core Potter cast and the fame that came along with playing Harry, Ron and Hermione will likely follow them around for as long as Potterheads roam the earth.

It’s not like they are crying over spilt potion, however. On screen Daniel Radcliffe takes on demanding roles that give him the chance to distance himself from Harry and, apparently, show his bum at every opportunity. Rupert Grint has kept a lower profile, starring in a few independent films and playing an upper-crust criminal on the television adaptation of Snatch.

Of the three, Emma Watson has the highest professional profile — with gigs addressing the United Nations, starring opposite a heartbroken furry beast, and accepting British GQ’s Woman of the Year Award.

This weekend she follows up her post-Potter star turn as Belle in Beauty and the Beast with the high-tech thriller The Circle ­— based on the 2013 novel by Dave Eggers. Appearing opposite Tom Hanks, she plays a young woman hired at The Circle, America’s most influential and possibly dangerous tech company.

She says, “I pick movies, not roles,” and has amassed a carefully curated IMDB page — including everything from This is the End’s axe-wielding version of herself to Noah’s adopted daughter — designed to challenge an audience used to seeing her as Hermione and showcase strong and independent characters.

A year after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, she surprised fans by playing a wise-beyond-her-years free spirit in The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

“If you had told me that the first movie I was going to do coming out of Harry Potter was an American high school movie,” she told the Hollywood Reporter, “I would have laughed at you.”

Based on a popular young adult novel, it uses one of the building blocks of teen drama — the friendless teen trying to navigate high school in his freshman year — but layers in equal amounts of teen angst and exuberance before the final class bell rings. Watson is terrific, avoiding the square-peg-in-a-round-hole clichés that could have dogged her character.

Her next starring role silenced Hermione comparisons forever. The Bling Ring plays like a Law & Order episode of The Hills.

Based on actual events, it centres on a group of narcissistic Los Angeles teens who track the comings and goings of their favourite celebs on the Internet.

While one-named millennial stars like Paris and Lindsay are out on the town, the Ring “go shopping,” breaking into their homes, helping themselves to jewels, designer clothes and loose cash.

Watson’s performance nails the vapidity that made the robberies possible. Dead eyed, with a bored inflection on every word she mispronounces, her take on Nicki shows there’s more to her than being a wizard’s sidekick.

“I am aware I have a long way to go,” she told Elle UK. “I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.”