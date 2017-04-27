Guitarist sues to stop use of Jefferson Starship band name

SAN FRANCISCO — A founding member of Jefferson Starship is suing to stop some of his former bandmates from using the band's name for upcoming performances and merchandise.

Guitarist Craig Chaquico (chuh-KWEE'-so) is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in San Francisco.

The suit states the band's members agreed to retire the Jefferson Starship name in 1985 after founding member Paul Kantner left the group. Some members later formed a group Starship, which recorded the hit "We Built This City."

The lawsuit states Chaquico allowed Kantner to use the Jefferson Starship name for several years, but that right ended when Kantner died in 2016.